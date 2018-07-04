John Fox, left, and husband Jeff are Democrats who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Jeff said he thinks conservatives are too quick to stereotype liberals. For example, both Foxes own guns. "I still get goose bumps when the national anthem is playing," Jeff said. Stereotyping happens on both sides. Field Club neighbor Elaine Buescher, at right with son Nicholas, is a Republican and an avid recycler.
