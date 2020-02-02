Some of the NFL's best have argued with Kent Payne. At top, New England coach Bill Belichick gives Payne an earful. The Nebraska native has heard it from Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, above left, and Kansas City's Andy Reid, too. On Sunday, Payne will serve as the down judge in his third Super Bowl.
