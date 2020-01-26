Page E2 living image

Howard Dorough of the Backstreet Boys plays himself in "Howie D: Back in the Day," a musical about his middle-school years that premieres Friday at the Rose Theater.

 THE ROSE THEATER

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription