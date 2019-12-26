Page B5 midlands image

Casey Harris of La Vista entices Lucy, right, and Roscoe to sit for a photo at Memorial Park. Omaha's weather Wednesday was unseasonably warm, peaking at 50 degrees, 7 degrees shy of a record.

 NANCY GAARDER THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription