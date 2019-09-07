Page C12 sports image

Husker coach Bill Callahan ordered "Restore the Order" T-shirts for players before the 2005 meeting in Boulder. The Huskers did exactly that, winning 30-3 in Callahan's biggest win at NU.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

