Mitch Ballock said the Jays worked to increase the pace of games, and that was evident in Wednesday's win over Marquette. "They had us on our heels the whole night," Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski said.
Mitch Ballock said the Jays worked to increase the pace of games, and that was evident in Wednesday's win over Marquette. "They had us on our heels the whole night," Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.