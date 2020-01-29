Page A2 main image

Caril ann Fugate was 14 and boyfriend Charles Starkweather was 19 when he murdered 11 people in 1957-58. Fugate was also convicted of murder and served 17 years in prison, but she maintained she was innocent.

