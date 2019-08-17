Page A2 main image

Peter and Jane Fonda at the handprints and footprints of their father, Henry, outside the tCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles in 2013. "I resisted the temptation (acting) as long as I could," Peter Fonda told the World Herald in a 1961 interview. He died Friday at his home in Los Angeles at age 79.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area