Peter and Jane Fonda at the handprints and footprints of their father, Henry, outside the tCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles in 2013. "I resisted the temptation (acting) as long as I could," Peter Fonda told the World Herald in a 1961 interview. He died Friday at his home in Los Angeles at age 79.
