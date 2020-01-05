Breaking
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...A PERIOD OF NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO AROUND OR ABOVE 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...HARRISON, SHELBY AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
