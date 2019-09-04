Page B2 midlands image

Cut Spike Distillery in La Vista. The La Vista City Council approved a 1.5% tax on restaurants and drinking establishments. The ordinance passed Tuesday includes an amendment to allow businesses to withhold 2% of the tax to cover "administrative costs and expenses" — namely credit and debit card transaction fees.

 ASHLEY STREHLE HARTMAN WORLD-HERALD CORRESPONDENT

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area