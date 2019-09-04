Cut Spike Distillery in La Vista. The La Vista City Council approved a 1.5% tax on restaurants and drinking establishments. The ordinance passed Tuesday includes an amendment to allow businesses to withhold 2% of the tax to cover "administrative costs and expenses" — namely credit and debit card transaction fees.
