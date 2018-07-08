Cole plays alongside Spencer Banister on the trombone during Jazz on the Green. "He is hands-down the most talented student I've ever seen," says Darren Pettit, a UNO assistant professor of music and Cole's sax teacher.
Brandon Armstrong, from left, Gabe Windham, Griffin Gillen, Cole Palensky and Spencer Banister perform at Jazz on the Green. Cole wants to pursue a career in music but isn't sure about where to study.
JULIA NAGY / THE WORLD-HERALD
