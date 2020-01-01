Page A3 main image

Fireworks light up the downtown skyline on New Year's Eve in Omaha. Last year, high winds delayed the show.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription