Kelly Hunter, shown giving a speech at the Devaney Center celebrating the Huskers' national championship, stepped up into a leadership role in her fifth year. The Huskers lost their first two matches of last season — Hunter sat out injured — but with Hunter back in the lineup the team lost just twice the rest of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.