One of two pieces of acrylic is installed at the construction site of the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Monday. The new exhibit, at the site of the former Durham Bear Canyon, is expected to open in September 2020.

 JESSICA WADE THE WORLD HERALD

