Page B6 midlands image

Gen. Timothy Ray, left, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, gives a thumbs-up after his first ride in the MH-139A Grey Wolf with Col. Michael Jiru, right.

 U. S. AIR FORCE

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription