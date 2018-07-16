Partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 16, 2018 @ 9:52 am
Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten
anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we
love to hear eyewitness accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.