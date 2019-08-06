Page B2 midlands image

Site work already has begun on the Fisher House, near 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue. The building, when completed, will be given to the VA.

 DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area