Page C4 sports image

Nebraska's Damion Daniels celebrates a third-down stop against Northern Illinois. A deep defensive line has helped set the tone for the Huskers on that side of the ball.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription