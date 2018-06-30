Page B2 midlands image

Samantha McGwire Crick, named after baseball players Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, hopes to work in marketing for a big-league team after she graduates from UNO.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription