From left: A dressing room at the Bellevue Little Theatre; the theater's control room; cables and lighting in the control room. The Bellevue Little Theatre has been in its current home — the old location of the vintage Roxy Movie Theater — since 1977.
Board member Clara Sure Arnsdorff, left and vice president Toni Menear have both been with Bellevue Little Theatre for over 30 years. "There's nothing more welcoming than theater," Menear said.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD/
