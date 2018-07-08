Staff Sgt. Tom McCaslin, kneeling center, has been missing since his B-26 bomber crashed in France on June 22, 1944. Fellow airman John Canty's remains, recovered in 2017, will be buried this week at Arlington National Cemetery.
Air Force 1st Lt. Cassandra Hill of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency works at the site where John Canty's remains were found in 2017.
WILLIAM DASHER / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Omaha Police Detective Tom McCaslin with photos gathered during his search for the remains of his namesake and uncle, Staff Sgt. Tom McCaslin.
KENT SIEVERS / THE WORLD -HERALD
Staff Sgt. Tom McCaslin, kneeling center, has been missing since his B-26 bomber crashed in France on June 22, 1944. Fellow airman John Canty's remains, recovered in 2017, will be buried this week at Arlington National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.