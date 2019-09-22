Sports betting, long popular in Las Vegas casinos such as this one, is now in place at 14 state-egulated casinos across Iowa. Four Indian casinos in Iowa have yet to add a sportsbook, though operators of one, the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel near Tama, said they expect to offer sports betting in the next few months.
