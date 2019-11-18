Page A2 main image

Gene Freund of Fernandina beach, Florida, traveled to Nebraska City this summer for an incisionless brain procedure called focused ultrasound. A device resembling a salon hairdryer helmet encircles the patient's head, delivering ultrasonic sound waves that heat an area of the brain and kill cells causing the tremor. The procedure stilled the tremor in Freund's right hand, letting him do things like write his name legibly and pen a greeting to his mother.

 GENE BAPTISTA

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription