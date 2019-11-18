Gene Freund of Fernandina beach, Florida, traveled to Nebraska City this summer for an incisionless brain procedure called focused ultrasound. A device resembling a salon hairdryer helmet encircles the patient's head, delivering ultrasonic sound waves that heat an area of the brain and kill cells causing the tremor. The procedure stilled the tremor in Freund's right hand, letting him do things like write his name legibly and pen a greeting to his mother.