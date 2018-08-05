2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Death penalty proponents did some crowd surfing just minutes before the midnight execution of Nebraska death row inmate Harold Lamont Otey at the Nebraska state Penitentiary in 1994. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD Rob Harris, Bill Pietig, Jeff Harris and Scott Baker, all from Omaha, display a sign at Otey's 1994 execution. They were part of a crowd of about 1,000 people at the penitentiary that night. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD Riot police were on hand for Otey's execution, which was the first after a lengthy pause by the state. the gathered crowd included both supporters and opponents of the death penalty. JEFF BIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD Jeff Butinski, 19, of Lincoln burns the American flag outside the penitentiary. Capital punishment foes mostly prayed, lit candles and wept ahead of Otey's execution. THE WORLD-HERALD Harold Lamont Otey Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Today's ePaper Omaha World-Herald Sunrise Edition Omaha World-Herald Subscriber services ePaper online Subscriber log in Demo ePaper TV Listings Print edition Subscribe for delivery Single copy locations
