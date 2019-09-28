Page A4 main image

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said the Huskers' new football facility will help the team "get some more banners."

 RYAN SODERLIN THE WORLD HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription