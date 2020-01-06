Page C3 sports image

Lance Jeter drives to the basket in the final seconds of the Nebraska-Iowa State game Jan. 8, 2011, as Fred Hoiberg watches from the sideline. Jeter was fouled and made a free throw with .4 seconds left to give NU a 63-62 win.

 MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

