Page B2 midlands image

Jennifer Henning with son Connor. She expects him to lose Medicaid coverage when he is reevaluated next month. Because of a brain injury, he cannot speak, uses supplemental oxygen and requires a feeding tube.

 JENNIFER HENNING

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription