Page A4 main image

Eric Sinz, Conagra Brands' vice president of packaging and development, shows off a simulated grocery store aisle at the company's research and development facility in downtown Omaha. The R&D facility is one of the trio of riverfront structures occupied by Conagra, which moved its corporate flag to Chicago three years ago.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription