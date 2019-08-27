A field of Indian corn, part of an educational fundraiser for students on the Winnebago Reservation. The field was mowed down by a farmer who wants to find a way to give back to the Academy, the Indian Mission's director says.
Payne directed Giamatti in “Sideways,” the 2004 comedy about wine, and the director will interview the actor during the Film Streams event, which will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Holland Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.