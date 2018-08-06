Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.