From left, Eric Grant Leanna as John Wilkes Booth, Jackson Cottrell as John Hinckley Jr., Isaac Reilly as Leon Czolgosz, Katie Otten as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme and Christopher Scott as Sam Byck in "Assassins" last year at the Brigit St. Brigit Theatre. The theater's season was cut short this year, so it adapted its reading series, Get Lit!, into an old-fashioned radio show.