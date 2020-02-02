Mary Our Queen's new Early Childhood Education & Youth Center is to open later this year at 120th and Valley Streets. It will span about 10,000 square feet, and its $3.1 million price tag is covered by a parish capital campaign. The facility was designed by DLR Group and is being built by MCL Construction.
