Red Emmons' basement contains hundreds of pieces of NASCAR memorabilia, much of which features Dale Earnhardt Sr. Emmons has crafted two Earnhardt replica cars, the first of which he owned for about a decade before selling it.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Red Emmons with the second Earnhardt replica car he made, a white 2005 Monte Carlo. "I drive it every day," he said.
