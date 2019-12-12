Page A2 main image

The missouri river was still out of its banks in October at Lewis and clark State Park south of Sioux city, Iowa. The corps of engineers cut back on releases from upstream dams in November.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription