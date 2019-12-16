Page A2 main image

Jay Lund of GreenSlate Development at blackstone corner. The ground-floor retail bays span 12,000 square feet in all. The Oklahoma city-based coolgreens restaurant and Des moines-based Power Life Yoga likely will open next summer.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

