Above, guests take in the view from the Skyview Terrace, a new rooftop bar at the Holland Center that will open Monday. From the top, Lisa Norris, left, of Omaha and Carol Johnson of Ashland look out over Douglas Street; the Holland Center will also open a new indoor bar called Capstan Lounge; from left, OPA President Joan Squires, donors Susan and Todd Johnson and OPA Board of Directors Chair John Gottschalk attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
