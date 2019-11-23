Page C2 sports image

Nebraska is allowing 29.9 points per game this season, 12th among 14 teams in the Big Ten. Scott Frost's Huskers rank ninth in scoring offense at 25.8 points a game. They've topped 30 in two of their seven conference games.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription