Sadia Hasan's painting of Malala of Maiwand, who rallied Afghan troops in a battle against the British in the 1880s, was signed by Malala Yousafzai, who was named after the historical Malala, when she was in Omaha earlier this month. Sadia and her father, Asad Hasan, plan to sell the painting to raise money for a girls school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
