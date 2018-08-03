Page B2 midlands image

José Hernández gives the keynote address at Thursday's OPS kickoff at Baxter Arena. Hernández is a NASA engineer and astronaut who grew up the child of Mexican migrant workers.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription