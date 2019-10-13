Doug, with son Evan, left, and wife Connie, marks a milestone in his recovery on the riverfront last week. The Whites enjoyed taking walks along the riverfront before Doug's bicycle accident on Aug. 1. At top, daughter Madi returned home from Gunnison, Colorado, where she had a summer internship, to be with her dad after the accident. She and Evan took turns spending the night near his bedside at the Nebraska Medical Center.
