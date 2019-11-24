Page B10 midlands image

From left, siblings Harvey Nish, 6; Vivian Nish, 4; Audrey Nish, 2; look at the gingerbread houses on display. "They would love to touch, but we're being very careful," said their grandma, Carol Nish.

 SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD

