House members vote on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The vote tallies were 230 for and 197 against on the first article and 229-198 on the second. No Republicans voted for either article, and Democrats had only a few defections.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

