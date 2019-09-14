The trauma bay at Creighton University medical Center-Bergan mercy. A Nebraska Center for Nursing report puts the nursing shortage at the equivalent of 4,062 nurses statewide. that's expected to grow to 5,436 in 2025. "I don't see it changing for a while," said Catherine Todero, dean of Creighton's College of Nursing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.