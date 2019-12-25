Page B2 midlands image

Fireworks erupt over the Gene Leahy Mall for the annual New Year's Eve celebration. Because of construction on the mall, this year the display can be viewed from parking lots near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

 CHRISMACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription