Anniversary

Paul and Chere' Schroeder

65 Years

Paul and Chere' Schroeder, of Papillion, recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married August 15, 1954 at the Methodist church in Wayne, Nebraska. They celebrated with family: daughter Stephanie Beideck, son Scott and wife Nancy, grandsons Austin Schroeder and wife Callie, Jacob Schroeder, Alex Beideck and wife Krista, and great-grandson August Beideck.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area