Paul and Chere' Schroeder
65 Years
Paul and Chere' Schroeder, of Papillion, recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married August 15, 1954 at the Methodist church in Wayne, Nebraska. They celebrated with family: daughter Stephanie Beideck, son Scott and wife Nancy, grandsons Austin Schroeder and wife Callie, Jacob Schroeder, Alex Beideck and wife Krista, and great-grandson August Beideck.
