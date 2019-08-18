ANNIVERSARY

Ken and Sharon Dornacker
40 Years
Ken and Sharon Dornacker were united in marriage on August 18, 1979. Celebrating with them are their children Sarah (Jeff) Kaitz (Blaine, Minnesota), Steven Dornacker (Columbus, Nebraska) and Ben Dornacker of Lincoln. Also grandchildren Zach and Jordan Kaitz of Blaine. Cheers to 40 years!
