Anniversary

Royce and Kae Mack

60 Years

Royce and Kae Mack were united in marriage on Aug. 2, 1959 in Sutton, Nebraska. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, Aug. 2, in Elkhorn with children David and daughter- in- law Linda of Omaha, and Stephen of Kansas City, and grandchildren Jennifer, Ryan, Nathan and Noah.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area