Royce and Kae Mack
60 Years
Royce and Kae Mack were united in marriage on Aug. 2, 1959 in Sutton, Nebraska. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, Aug. 2, in Elkhorn with children David and daughter- in- law Linda of Omaha, and Stephen of Kansas City, and grandchildren Jennifer, Ryan, Nathan and Noah.
