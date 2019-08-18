ANNIVERSARY

Perry and Linda Ebmeier

50th Anniversary

Perry Ebmeier and Linda Carspecken were married August 10, 1969 at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton, Iowa. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in Las Vegas with their son, David, and daughter, Samantha, and her husband, Doni Taube and their son, Conrad. An open house will be held August 25 from 2-5 at the Papillion American Legion, 230 W. Lincoln, Papillion, Nebraska.

