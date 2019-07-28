Anniversary

Steve and Marge Leaders

50 Years

Steve and Marge Leaders celebrated their anniversary with a celebration at Johnny's Steakhouse hosted by their children Steffani and Michael Mass of Lincoln, Mitch and Sara Leaders of Council Bluffs and Morgan of Council Bluffs and grandchildren Tegann, Christian and Cameron.

Steve and Marge met in 1967 during the Pottawattamie County Fair and married in the spring of 1969. They enjoyed cruising Broadway and meeting friends at Ewald's Drive-In. Fifty years have flown by and they invite family and friends to send their congratulatory messages to 21814 Martinwood Drive, Council Bluffs IA 51503.

