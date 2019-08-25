Anniversary

William and Kathleen Ohlmeyer

50 Years

William and Kathleen (Thorstenson) Ohlmeyer were married August 23, 1969. They have three children, William Jr., Christopher and Steven. Also grandchildren Austin, Tyler, Jenna, Evelyne, Gabriella and Matthew. William is retired from the United States Air Force. They belong to Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion.

